Ana Belac will be among those at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Belac at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Ana Belac Insights

Belac has finished under par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Belac has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Belac's average finish has been 50th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Belac has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 53 -2 266 0 4 0 0 $21,127

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Belac finished 65th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-71 course measures 6,561 yards this week, which is 453 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Belac has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,511 yards, 50 yards shorter than the 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Belac's Last Time Out

Belac was rather mediocre on the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging par to finish in the 41st percentile of competitors.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 16 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give ranked in the 43rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.09).

Belac shot better than just 15% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 10 par-5 holes, averaging 4.80 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Belac shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belac had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.1).

Belac did not have a birdie or better on any of the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The field average was 3.0.

In that last tournament, Belac's showing on the 16 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Belac finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 10 par-5s.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Belac finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

