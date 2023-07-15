Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers play the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 2-for-4 with two doubles.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .236.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 53.4% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.240
|AVG
|.230
|.262
|OBP
|.280
|.413
|SLG
|.425
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|23/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 45th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
