The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio features Ayako Uehara. The par-71 course spans 6,642 yards and the purse is $1,750,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Uehara at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ayako Uehara Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Uehara has scored under par three times, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Uehara has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In her past five appearances, Uehara finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five events.

Uehara has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 49 E 287 0 4 0 0 $27,582

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Uehara played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,642-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,642 yards, 127 yards longer than the average course Uehara has played in the past year (6,515 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Uehara's Last Time Out

Uehara was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 47th percentile of the field.

Her 4.55-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was poor, putting her in the sixth percentile of the field.

Uehara was better than only 31% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Uehara recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Uehara recorded three bogeys or worse, equal to the field average.

Uehara's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the field average (3.0).

In that most recent outing, Uehara's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Uehara finished the U.S. Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Uehara had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field's average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Uehara Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.