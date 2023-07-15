Bianca Pagdanganan enters play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, with action from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Pagdanganan at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Bianca Pagdanganan Insights

Pagdanganan has finished under par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Pagdanganan has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Pagdanganan's average finish has been 43rd.

She has made the cut in two of her past five appearances.

Pagdanganan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 43rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 35 -4 233 0 3 0 0 $35,706

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Pagdanganan last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,642 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Pagdanganan will take to the 6,642-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,482 yards in the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Pagdanganan's Last Time Out

Pagdanganan was good on the 12 par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, averaging par to finish in the 71st percentile of the field.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 33 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic ranked in the 63rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the nine par-5 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Pagdanganan shot better than 40% of the field (averaging 4.78 strokes).

Pagdanganan recorded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Pagdanganan recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.3).

Pagdanganan's four birdies or better on the 33 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were less than the field average (4.1).

At that most recent competition, Pagdanganan's par-4 showing (on 33 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Pagdanganan finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on four of the nine par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.4.

On the nine par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Pagdanganan had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Pagdanganan Odds to Win: +40000

