Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Royals.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .133 with four doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher has picked up a hit in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this season (11.4%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.091
|AVG
|.167
|.130
|OBP
|.193
|.114
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|13/2
|K/BB
|17/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
