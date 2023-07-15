Celine Borge is in 60th place, with a score of -1, following the second round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Looking to place a wager on Celine Borge at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Celine Borge Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Borge has shot under par six times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-10 score twice in her last 15 rounds.

Borge has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In her past five events, Borge has had an average finish of 51st.

Borge has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Borge will attempt to make the cut for the fifth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 40 -2 258 0 8 0 0 $154,370

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Borge finished 60th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,642 yards.

Courses that Borge has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,544 yards, 98 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Borge's Last Time Out

Borge was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

Her 4.09-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was strong, putting her in the 76th percentile of the field.

Borge shot better than just 21% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Borge recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Borge had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.6).

Borge's five birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

In that last competition, Borge had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Borge finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of 12 par-5s, less than the field's average, 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Borge carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Borge Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Borge's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.