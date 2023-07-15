The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club will include Dewi Weber. The event is from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Weber at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dewi Weber Insights

Over her last 11 rounds, Weber has shot under par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Weber has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her most recent 11 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Weber finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Weber finished 54th in her only finish over her last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 41 -2 253 0 7 0 0 $91,589

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Weber last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

Measuring 6,642 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Weber has played in the past year has been 114 yards shorter than the 6,642 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Weber's Last Time Out

Weber was in the third percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which was strong enough to land her in the 72nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.22).

Weber shot better than 52% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Weber recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Weber had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.0).

Weber's two birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the field average of 3.0.

In that last outing, Weber's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Weber ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 2.8.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Weber outperformed the field average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Weber Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.