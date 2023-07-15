The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club will include Elizabeth Szokol. The tournament takes place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Szokol at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Elizabeth Szokol Insights

Szokol has finished better than par twice and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Szokol has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Szokol finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five events.

Szokol has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 43 -5 282 0 7 0 1 $111,541

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Szokol finished 45th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Measuring 6,561 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Szokol has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,565 yards, four yards longer than the 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Szokol's Last Time Out

Szokol was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.36-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was poor, putting her in the 18th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Szokol was better than 70% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Szokol recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Szokol recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.6).

Szokol's three birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (3.5).

At that last outing, Szokol's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 15 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Szokol finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Szokol bettered the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

