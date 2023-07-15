Ellinor Sudow enters play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, with action from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Sudow at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Ellinor Sudow Insights

Sudow has finished better than par three times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Sudow has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five events, Sudow has not finished in the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

Sudow hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 64th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 64 -2 286 0 1 0 0 $5,737

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,642 yards.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Sudow has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,464 yards, 178 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Sudow's Last Time Out

Sudow finished in the 41st percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of par.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give ranked in the 63rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.09).

Sudow was better than only 14% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.85 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Sudow shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Sudow carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.1).

Sudow carded more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that most recent competition, Sudow's performance on the 32 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Sudow finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with eight on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Sudow had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (1.1).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

