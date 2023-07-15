Guardians vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (53-39) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (45-46) at 4:05 PM (on July 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-6, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.01 ERA).
Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Guardians vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (369 total runs).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Jordan Lyles
|July 7
|Royals
|W 3-0
|Aaron Civale vs Daniel Lynch
|July 8
|Royals
|W 10-6
|Gavin Williams vs Brady Singer
|July 9
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Shane Bieber vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 14
|@ Rangers
|L 12-4
|Aaron Civale vs Jon Gray
|July 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Andrew Heaney
|July 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Martín Pérez
|July 17
|@ Pirates
|-
|Shane Bieber vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Pirates
|-
|Logan Allen vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Rich Hill
|July 21
|Phillies
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
