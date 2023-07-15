Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Andrew Heaney, who is expected to start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +135. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 9 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 15 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has entered six games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 1-5 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 36 of its 90 games with a total.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-22 21-24 20-12 25-34 29-29 16-17

