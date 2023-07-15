How to Watch the Guardians vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 62 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .375 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 369 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Cleveland averages just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gavin Williams (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- He has one quality starts in four chances this season.
- Williams has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his four chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jordan Lyles
|7/7/2023
|Royals
|W 3-0
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Daniel Lynch
|7/8/2023
|Royals
|W 10-6
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|7/9/2023
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-4
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jon Gray
|7/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Andrew Heaney
|7/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Martín Pérez
|7/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|-
|7/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|-
|7/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Rich Hill
|7/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Ranger Suárez
