When the Texas Rangers (53-39) and Cleveland Guardians (45-46) face off at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 15, Andrew Heaney will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Guardians have +135 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-6, 4.71 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-1, 4.01 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 35 out of the 60 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 19-10 (winning 65.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+130) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Freeman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+275) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.