Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 97 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.359/.499 on the season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .231 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 92 hits with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .310/.352/.495 slash line so far this season.

Naylor takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Josh Naylor or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-6) for his 18th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Heaney has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jul. 8 3.0 8 8 7 4 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 5.0 3 0 0 8 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 5.2 6 6 6 5 3 at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gavin Williams' player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 104 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .268/.336/.433 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 20 doubles, 24 home runs, 36 walks and 78 RBI (94 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .266/.334/.527 on the year.

Garcia takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.