From July 13-16, Haeji Kang will hit the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic. It's a par-71 that spans 6,561 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Kang at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Haeji Kang Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Kang has finished under par five times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 17 rounds played.

Kang has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five tournaments, Kang's average finish has been 44th.

Kang has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Kang will try to make the cut for the fifth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 47 -1 270 0 14 0 0 $194,067

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Kang last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 60th.

Measuring 6,561 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Kang has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,516 yards, 45 yards shorter than the 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 47th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 52nd percentile.

Kang was better than 52% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Kang fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kang had three bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Kang's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average (3.0).

At that last tournament, Kang's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 13 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Kang finished the U.S. Women’s Open carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kang had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.6).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Kang Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.