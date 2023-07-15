The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio will include Haylee Harford in the field from July 13-16 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,642-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Harford at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Haylee Harford Insights

Harford has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Harford has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Harford has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Harford hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 32nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 34 -4 284 0 4 0 0 $55,040

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Harford finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,642-yard length for this event.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Harford has played in the past year has been 151 yards shorter than the 6,642 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Harford's Last Time Out

Harford finished in the 22nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic ranked in the 13th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the six par-5 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Harford was better than only 10% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Harford did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Harford carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.3).

Harford's two birdies or better on par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were less than the field average of 4.1.

In that last competition, Harford's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Harford ended the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.4.

On the six par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Harford carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.7).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Harford Odds to Win: +50000

