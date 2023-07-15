The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club will include Jennifer Song. The event runs from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Song at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Jennifer Song Insights

Song has finished under par once and posted two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 10 rounds, Song has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

She has not made the cut in her past five events.

Song has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 54 E 271 0 10 0 0 $71,584

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Song last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 75th.

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,642 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Song has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,526 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Song's Last Time Out

Song shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of competitors.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 45th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Song shot better than 46% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Song recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Song carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.6).

Song's two birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the field average of 3.5.

At that most recent tournament, Song's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Song ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Song recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Song Odds to Win: +40000

