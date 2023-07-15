Jing Yan will compete at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Yan at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Jing Yan Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Yan has scored better than par four times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Yan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five events, Yan has had an average finish of 46th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

In her past five appearances, Yan has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 41 +1 264 0 3 0 0 $38,797

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Yan last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 372 yards longer than the 6,642-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Yan has played i the last year (6,544 yards) is 98 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,642).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Yan's Last Time Out

Yan was good on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging par to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 59th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.22).

Yan was better than just 11% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Yan carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Yan had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (3.0).

Yan's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average (3.0).

In that most recent tournament, Yan's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Yan finished the U.S. Women’s Open without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Yan had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field's average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Yan Odds to Win: +40000

