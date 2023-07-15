Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians play the Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .310 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Naylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .474 with two homers.
- In 65.0% of his games this year (52 of 80), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (35.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 80), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven home a run in 37 games this season (46.3%), including more than one RBI in 21.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 33.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.322
|AVG
|.297
|.359
|OBP
|.344
|.520
|SLG
|.469
|16
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|36
|25/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
