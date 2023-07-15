Saturday, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians play the Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .310 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Naylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .474 with two homers.

In 65.0% of his games this year (52 of 80), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (35.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 80), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven home a run in 37 games this season (46.3%), including more than one RBI in 21.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 33.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .322 AVG .297 .359 OBP .344 .520 SLG .469 16 XBH 15 7 HR 5 30 RBI 36 25/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 3

