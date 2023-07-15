The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club will have Justin Thomas as part of the field in North Berwick, United Kingdom from July 13-16, up against the par-70, 7,237-yard course, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Justin Thomas Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Thomas has shot under par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Thomas has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Thomas has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 26 -6 279 0 17 3 5 $6.2M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Thomas' previous four entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 17th.

Thomas made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while The Renaissance Club is set for a longer 7,237 yards.

The Renaissance Club has had an average tournament score of +2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Thomas will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,392 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas finished in the 42nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the eighth percentile among all competitors.

Thomas shot better than only 15% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Thomas recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Thomas recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Thomas carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last outing, Thomas' showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Thomas ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Thomas finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

