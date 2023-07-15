Karen Chung will compete at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Chung at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Karen Chung Insights

Chung has finished below par once and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Chung has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Chung has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 0 0 0 0 $0

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Highland Meadows Golf Club measures 6,642 yards for this tournament, 372 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,014).

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,642 yards, 175 yards longer than the average course Chung has played in the past year (6,467 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Chung's Last Time Out

Chung was somewhat mediocre over the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging par to finish in the 41st percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 16) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which placed her in the 15th percentile of the field.

Chung was better than only 30% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.70 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Chung carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Chung had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.1).

Chung carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that last outing, Chung's par-4 performance (on 16 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Chung ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4), with three on the 10 par-5 holes.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Chung bettered the tournament average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Chung Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.