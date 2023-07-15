The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (batting .226 in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .263.

In 54.2% of his 48 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 13 games this season (27.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (16 of 48), with two or more runs three times (6.3%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .333 AVG .187 .386 OBP .244 .531 SLG .467 9 XBH 9 3 HR 6 9 RBI 14 19/7 K/BB 24/4 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings