Kiira Riihijarvi will be at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at the par-71, 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Riihijarvi at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Kiira Riihijarvi Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Riihijarvi has scored below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Riihijarvi has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

She has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in her past five tournaments.

Riihijarvi has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 0 0 0 0 $0

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,642 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Riihijarvi has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,487 yards, 155 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Riihijarvi's Last Time Out

Riihijarvi was good on the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 73rd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 16) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which landed her in the 15th percentile of the field.

Riihijarvi was better than 55% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.60 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Riihijarvi shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Riihijarvi recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.1).

Riihijarvi's two birdies or better on the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were less than the field average (3.0).

In that most recent outing, Riihijarvi posted a bogey or worse on five of 16 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Riihijarvi finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4), with four on the 10 par-5 holes.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Riihijarvi finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

