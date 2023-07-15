Kristy McPherson will hit the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to compete in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. It's a par-71 that spans 6,642 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on McPherson at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Kristy McPherson Insights

Over her last eight rounds, McPherson has registered one round with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

McPherson has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of her most recent eight rounds.

She has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in her past four tournaments.

McPherson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past four tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 0 0 0 0 $0

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Highland Meadows Golf Club measures 6,642 yards for this tournament, 372 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,014).

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that McPherson has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,406 yards, 236 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

McPherson's Last Time Out

McPherson was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 49th percentile of the field.

Her 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic ranked in the first percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

McPherson shot better than just 27% of the golfers at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.61.

McPherson did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, McPherson carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.3).

McPherson's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were less than the field average (4.1).

At that last tournament, McPherson's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

McPherson ended the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the six par-5s.

The field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but McPherson finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards McPherson Odds to Win: +200000

