Lauren Hartlage enters play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, with action from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Hartlage at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week?

Lauren Hartlage Insights

Hartlage has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in her last 15 rounds.

Hartlage has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Hartlage's average finish has been 52nd.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Hartlage has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 47 E 276 0 8 0 1 $106,422

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Hartlage missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 453 yards longer than the 6,561-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Hartlage has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,524 yards, 37 yards shorter than the 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Hartlage's Last Time Out

Hartlage was in the third percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.32-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was poor, putting her in the 28th percentile of the field.

Hartlage shot better than 88% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Hartlage carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hartlage carded five bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.6).

Hartlage's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the field average (3.5).

In that most recent competition, Hartlage's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Hartlage finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hartlage finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

