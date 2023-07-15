Held from July 13-16, Luna Sobron Galmes will compete in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Looking to place a bet on Sobron Galmes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Luna Sobron Galmes Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Sobron Galmes has shot below par twice, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Sobron Galmes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Sobron Galmes has had an average finish of 56th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Sobron Galmes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 56th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 60 +4 292 0 3 0 0 $20,137

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,642-yard length for this event.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Sobron Galmes has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,479 yards, 163 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Sobron Galmes' Last Time Out

Sobron Galmes shot below average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of the field.

She finished in the 71st percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 16 holes.

On the 10 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Sobron Galmes was better than 55% of the field (averaging 4.60 strokes).

Sobron Galmes failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Sobron Galmes had five bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.1).

Sobron Galmes carded an equal amount of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that most recent competition, Sobron Galmes' par-4 showing (on 16 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Sobron Galmes ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on four of 10 par-5s, worse than the field average, 6.4.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Sobron Galmes finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

