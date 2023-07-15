The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club will see Maddie Szeryk as part of the field in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16, up against the par-71, 6,561-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Szeryk at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Maddie Szeryk Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Szeryk has shot below par five times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 16 rounds, Szeryk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Szeryk's average finish has been 52nd.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 41 -2 284 0 9 0 1 $168,513

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Szeryk finished 72nd when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,561 yards, 453 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, 13 yards longer than the average course Szeryk has played in the past year (6,548 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Szeryk's Last Time Out

Szeryk finished in the ninth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

Her 4.32-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was poor, putting her in the 28th percentile of the field.

Szeryk shot better than 46% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Szeryk recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Szeryk recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.6).

Szeryk's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (3.5).

In that most recent tournament, Szeryk's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Szeryk ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Szeryk finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

