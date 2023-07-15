Mariah Stackhouse will compete at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, with action from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Stackhouse at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Mariah Stackhouse Insights

Stackhouse has finished under par twice and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stackhouse has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 15 rounds.

In her past five events, Stackhouse has had an average finish of 56th.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 58 +1 269 0 4 0 0 $42,968

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Stackhouse played this event was in 2022, and she finished 65th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 372 yards longer than the 6,642-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Stackhouse will take to the 6,642-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,522 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Stackhouse's Last Time Out

Stackhouse finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 52nd percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Stackhouse was better than 88% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Stackhouse carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Stackhouse had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.6).

Stackhouse's three birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the field average (3.5).

In that most recent outing, Stackhouse's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Stackhouse finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Stackhouse finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Stackhouse Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

