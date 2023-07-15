Min Lee is in the field at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse available is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Lee at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Min Lee Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Lee has finished below par on three occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Lee has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five appearances.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 50 +1 278 0 8 0 0 $119,904

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Lee missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,561-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,528 yards, 33 yards shorter than the 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 64th percentile.

Lee shot better than 70% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Lee recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lee carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.6).

Lee recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that most recent competition, Lee carded a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Lee finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Lee Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.