Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Myles Straw is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Royals) he went 0-for-3.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, three triples and 29 walks.
- In 54 of 89 games this year (60.7%) Straw has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).
- In 89 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Straw has driven in a run in 13 games this year (14.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.203
|AVG
|.266
|.261
|OBP
|.341
|.280
|SLG
|.316
|9
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|7
|36/12
|K/BB
|32/17
|2
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (5-6) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.