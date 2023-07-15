From July 13-16, Phatlum Pornanong will hit the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to compete in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic. It's a par-71 that spans 6,561 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Pornanong at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Phatlum Pornanong Insights

Pornanong has finished below par three times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score once in her last 14 rounds.

Pornanong has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Pornanong has had an average finish of 47th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Pornanong has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -3 276 0 18 1 1 $404,020

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Pornanong finished 60th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,561 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Pornanong has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,545 yards, 16 yards shorter than the 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Pornanong's Last Time Out

Pornanong was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was strong enough to land her in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Pornanong shot better than 65% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Pornanong carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Pornanong had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.6).

Pornanong's four birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that last competition, Pornanong carded a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Pornanong finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Pornanong had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

