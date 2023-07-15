The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio will feature Pie-Yun Chien. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse is $1,750,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Chien at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pie-Yun Chien Insights

Chien has finished below par five times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 13 rounds.

Chien has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five events, Chien has had an average finish of 41st.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Chien hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 41st.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -4 276 0 9 2 2 $233,485

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Chien played this event was in 2022, and she finished 38th.

Measuring 6,561 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Chien will take to the 6,561-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,538 yards in the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Chien's Last Time Out

Chien was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ranked in the 18th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Chien was better than 46% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Chien carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Chien carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.6).

Chien recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.5 on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that last outing, Chien's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Chien ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Chien finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Chien Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.