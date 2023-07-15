The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio will feature Sarah Jane Smith. The par-71 course spans 6,642 yards and the purse is $1,750,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 13-16.

Sarah Jane Smith Insights

Smith has finished under par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Smith has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Smith has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 0 0 0 0 $0

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Smith did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,642-yard length for this event.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Smith has played i the last year (6,522 yards) is 120 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,642).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Smith's Last Time Out

Smith was in the first percentile on par 3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic ranked in the 55th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the six par-5 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Smith was better than only 27% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Smith did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Smith carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.3).

Smith's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were less than the field average (4.1).

At that most recent tournament, Smith's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Smith finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Smith finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

