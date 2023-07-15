The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio features Sarah Kemp. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse is $1,750,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Kemp at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sarah Kemp Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Kemp has scored under par five times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Kemp has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Kemp has finished in the top 20 in two of her past five tournaments.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Kemp has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 31 -4 282 0 9 0 1 $201,534

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Kemp last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 6,561 yards, 453 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Kemp will take to the 6,561-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,524 yards in the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kemp's Last Time Out

Kemp was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 45th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kemp was better than just 21% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Kemp recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kemp carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.6).

Kemp's two birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the field average of 3.5.

In that last outing, Kemp's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Kemp ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kemp had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Kemp Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.