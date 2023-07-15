Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Steven Kwan is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians against Andrew Heaney and the Texas RangersJuly 15 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Royals) he went 0-for-4.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .262 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 40 walks.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 61 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 89 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Kwan has an RBI in 18 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 51.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.258
|AVG
|.267
|.354
|OBP
|.318
|.352
|SLG
|.344
|14
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|18
|29/25
|K/BB
|19/15
|7
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (5-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.