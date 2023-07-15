Steven Kwan is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians against Andrew Heaney and the Texas RangersJuly 15 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Royals) he went 0-for-4.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .262 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 40 walks.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 61 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 89 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Kwan has an RBI in 18 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 51.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .258 AVG .267 .354 OBP .318 .352 SLG .344 14 XBH 11 1 HR 1 9 RBI 18 29/25 K/BB 19/15 7 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings