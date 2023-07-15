Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (45-45) and Detroit Tigers (40-50) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on July 15.

The probable starters are George Kirby (8-7) for the Mariners and Michael Lorenzen (3-6) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (41.3%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (351 total runs).

The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule