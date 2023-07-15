Tigers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (45-45) and Detroit Tigers (40-50) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on July 15.
The probable starters are George Kirby (8-7) for the Mariners and Michael Lorenzen (3-6) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (41.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (351 total runs).
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|Athletics
|W 9-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Hogan Harris
|July 7
|Blue Jays
|L 12-2
|Alex Faedo vs Alek Manoah
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
|July 9
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Bassitt
|July 14
|@ Mariners
|W 5-4
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Luis Castillo
|July 15
|@ Mariners
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs George Kirby
|July 16
|@ Mariners
|-
|Reese Olson vs Bryce Miller
|July 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Matt Manning vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs Alec Marsh
|July 20
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
