Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Seattle Mariners-Detroit Tigers matchup at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 77 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .228/.308/.401 so far this year.

Torkelson will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .246/.324/.365 so far this season.

McKinstry has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with .

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 93 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .252/.313/.412 slash line on the year.

Rodriguez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has recorded 75 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .250/.360/.390 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

