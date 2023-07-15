The Seattle Mariners (45-45) host the Detroit Tigers (40-50) on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (8-7) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (3-6) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (8-7, 3.09 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (3-6, 4.03 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.

Lorenzen has collected six quality starts this year.

Lorenzen will try to build on a 15-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

In four of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners' Kirby (8-7) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Friday, July 7.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.09 and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .248 in 17 games this season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.4).

