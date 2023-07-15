Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Royals) he went 2-for-3.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .308 with six doubles and four walks.
- Freeman has recorded a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including seven multi-hit games (31.8%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In six of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|.387
|AVG
|.235
|.441
|OBP
|.270
|.484
|SLG
|.324
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|3/3
|K/BB
|8/1
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Heaney (5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
