Following the third round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Yu Liu is in 18th place at -8.

Looking to wager on Yu Liu at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yu Liu Insights

Liu has finished better than par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has not finished a single of her most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Liu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Liu has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five appearances.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five appearances, Liu has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 38 -3 263 0 15 1 1 $350,120

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Liu has one top-20 finish in her past two appearances at this tournament. Her average finishing position has been 34th.

In her most recent two attempts at this event, she's made the cut every time.

Liu last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 18th.

Highland Meadows Golf Club measures 6,642 yards for this tournament, 363 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,005).

Courses that Liu has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,540 yards, 102 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was good enough to land her in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Liu shot better than 70% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Liu failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Liu recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.6).

Liu's six birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

In that most recent competition, Liu's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Liu finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Liu finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Liu Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Liu's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.