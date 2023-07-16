Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Akil Baddoo (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .222 with seven doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 26 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In four games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this year (20.8%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 18 of 53 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.238
|AVG
|.205
|.299
|OBP
|.354
|.350
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|19/7
|K/BB
|21/18
|2
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 94 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Miller (5-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.97 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
