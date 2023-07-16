On Sunday, Akil Baddoo (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .222 with seven doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 26 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In four games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this year (20.8%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 18 of 53 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .238 AVG .205 .299 OBP .354 .350 SLG .333 5 XBH 6 2 HR 2 7 RBI 10 19/7 K/BB 21/18 2 SB 4

