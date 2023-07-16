Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .422 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 16 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .258.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 56 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 85 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (38.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.310
|AVG
|.206
|.363
|OBP
|.238
|.460
|SLG
|.240
|19
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|12
|32/14
|K/BB
|40/7
|7
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Monday, July 3 against the Houston Astros, when he threw 1 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.81, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
