Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher -- batting .120 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 16 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has five doubles and three walks while hitting .140.
- In 11 of 36 games this season (30.6%) Gallagher has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.3%).
- He has not gone deep in his 36 games this year.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (11.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (13.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.091
|AVG
|.179
|.130
|OBP
|.203
|.114
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|13/2
|K/BB
|17/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Rangers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Perez (7-3) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday, July 3 against the Houston Astros, when he threw 1 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
