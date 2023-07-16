Cam Gallagher -- batting .120 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 16 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has five doubles and three walks while hitting .140.

In 11 of 36 games this season (30.6%) Gallagher has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.3%).

He has not gone deep in his 36 games this year.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (11.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (13.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .091 AVG .179 .130 OBP .203 .114 SLG .250 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 13/2 K/BB 17/1 0 SB 0

