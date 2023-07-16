Sunday, Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez, with the first pitch at 2:35 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 4, when he went 0-for-1 against the Braves.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .187 with five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 21 of 51 games this year (41.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (7.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (7.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (17.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .125 AVG .243 .253 OBP .329 .172 SLG .443 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 26/11 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings