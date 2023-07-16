Sunday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (54-39) versus the Cleveland Guardians (45-47) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:35 PM on July 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Martin Perez (7-3) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (5-2) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The past 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have been victorious in 15, or 40.5%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won nine of 24 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (369 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.90 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

