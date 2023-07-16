Martin Perez will start for the Texas Rangers on Sunday against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

The Guardians are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-135). The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 15 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 9-15, a 37.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 36 of its 91 games with a total.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-22 21-25 20-13 25-34 29-29 16-18

