Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (54-39) will host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (45-47) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, July 16, with a start time of 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Time: 2:35 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.81 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.34 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 36, or 59%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Rangers have a 29-21 record (winning 58% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 15 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win nine times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Myles Straw 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+220) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+260)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd

