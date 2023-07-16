The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.410 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .309.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Naylor is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (34.6%).

In 14.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 45.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 27 of 81 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .322 AVG .295 .359 OBP .342 .520 SLG .470 16 XBH 16 7 HR 5 30 RBI 36 25/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings