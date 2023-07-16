The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .233 with 13 doubles, three triples and 29 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 54 of 90 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (16.7%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 90 games this year.

Straw has driven in a run in 13 games this season (14.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 34.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .203 AVG .259 .261 OBP .333 .280 SLG .309 9 XBH 7 0 HR 0 8 RBI 7 36/12 K/BB 35/17 2 SB 8

