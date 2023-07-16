Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .233 with 13 doubles, three triples and 29 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 54 of 90 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (16.7%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 90 games this year.
- Straw has driven in a run in 13 games this season (14.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.203
|AVG
|.259
|.261
|OBP
|.333
|.280
|SLG
|.309
|9
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|7
|36/12
|K/BB
|35/17
|2
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, July 3, the left-hander threw 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.81, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
