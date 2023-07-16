The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson take the field at T-Mobile Park against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +150 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -185 +150 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 32 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has entered 30 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 14-16 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 91 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-25 21-25 15-25 26-25 33-37 8-13

